ACE Announces Two Full Scholarships for HBCU Graduates

Online College Will Award One Master’s and One Doctoral Education Scholarship for August Term

American College of Education announced today it is offering two full education program scholarships to graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for the August 24, 2021, term.

The scholarships will be available for one master’s-level applicant and one doctoral-level applicant. Candidates must apply by June 20 and will be chosen by July 16.

“We believe very strongly at ACE that education is a key driver of empowerment,” said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. “We’re proud to offer this scholarship as part of our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

