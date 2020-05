In humble thankfulness to Almighty God and with great pleasure, we the officers and members of the Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, 1622 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, Georgia announce the unanimous choice of our new Pastor-Elect Rev. Brenda H. Allen of Savannah, Georgia. It is with great excitement along with much love and prayers that God has sent her to us to teach and preach the Word of God to His body of believers.