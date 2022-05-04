Abrams’ “One Georgia” Tour Stops In Savannah

Candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams made a stop in Savannah during her “One Georgia” tour across the state. The crowd of supporters gathered to cheer on their candidate…“ Stacey, Stacey, Stacey”.

As a part of Abrams’ “One Georgia” tour, Mayor Van Johnson enthusiastically took the stage to introduce a young DEEP student and also Savannah Early College student Harrison Tran. Harrison gave remarks concerning HB 1084 which limits what could be said about race during classroom discussions. He then introduced “our next Governor, Stacey Abrams”.

Abrams said this one was one of many stops she plans to make to the Coastal Empire as she visits all of Georgia.

“Coastal Georgia is not the same as Atlanta. I know that Decatur is not the same as Buckhead. But I believe we need a governor who sees all of us and serves all of us and believes in all of us and that is why I’m running,” Stacey Abrams, Democratic Candidate for Georgia Governor said.

Abrams discussed her platform including her plans for education, the economy, and expanding Medicaid. “I’m running because I want to expand Medicaid and bring 3.5 billion dollars to the state of Georgia,” Abrams said.

Abrams also spoke out on recent state gun legislation allowing gun owners to carry a firearm without a permit. “It is making people more paranoid about their safety. We should not make concealed carry permits a thing of the past and as the governor of Georgia, I will work with every single person I can to repeal these senseless gun laws we’ve put on the books in the last decade,” Abrams said.

Abrams also spoke about the performance of those at a recent Republican primary debate who are running to oppose her on the November ballot.