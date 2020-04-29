Abbie DeLoach Foundation Awarded 20 Scholarships to Recipients in Savannah and across Georgia

It’s been five years since Abbie DeLoach and four of her fellow Georgia Southern University School of Nursing classmates died as the result of a tragic accident. The nursing students were in a seven-vehicle accident on I-16 on April 22, 2015. It was the last day of clinical rotations for Abbie DeLoach, Emily Clark, Morgan Bass, McKay Pittman, and Caitlyn Baggett. To honor Abbie’s memory and the difference that she would have continued to make, her family and friends founded the Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF). The Foundation gives back to others with a focus on Abbie’s main interests: Education, Athletics, World Missions, and Nursing.

“Abbie had a big heart and she loved God. With her foundation, our family and friends are honoring Abbie’s memory and the impact she was making on other people’s lives,” said Jimmy DeLoach, Abbie’s father.

“The ADF seeks young adults who have the desire and the ability to push themselves and achieve what others might consider impossible. That’s why one of our top priorities is to recognize students and athletes who strive to do better and make a positive impact.” DeLoach noted that the April 24 scholarship luncheon was postponed due to COVID-19.

“While we will celebrate our 2020 class at a special event in the fall, we wanted to announce these deserving recipients today. We are also announcing the kick-off of our new fundraising campaign, LIVE INSPIRED.,” DeLoach explained, “Abbie lived her life inspired and was devoted to good works. The donations that the Abbie DeLoach Foundation receives from individuals, businesses and other organizations help us to continue the good works that Abbie cherished.”

This year’s class includes future medical professionals and a nationally ranked athlete. From Africa to Missouri and Georgia, the recipients are truly a diverse group. Eleven of the 2020 scholarship class come from Georgia, Abbie’s home state.

Scholarships are for nursing students, student athletes, international Nurses for the Nations outreach, and local school service programs. The Foundation also awarded funding to Compassion Christian Church for The India Project to help combat poverty through education and opportunity for women in India.

The 2020 winners are: Compassion Christian – India Project – Abbie’s Home for Women – Aatma Vikas; Compassion Go Medical; Ecuador- Caroline Gilbert; Compassion Go Medical Ecuador Courtney Schilling; Compassion Go Medical Zimbabwe- Maria Kayondo; Compassion Go Medical Zimbabwe- Becky Battle; Georgia Southern Athletics Male- Trevon Locke, BC; Georgia Southern Athletics Female- Lacy Robins, Statesboro High School; Georgia Southern Nursing

Jerral Mayes, Calvary Baptist; Georgia Southern Nursing- Monica Dutson, Savannah Arts Academy; Georgia Southern Nursing- Allison Miller, Kappa Delta, from Dallas, GA; Georgia Southern Nursing – Abigail Miller, Kappa Delta from Dallas GA; Savannah Christian Preparatory School Female- Gracelyn Cobb; Savannah Christian Preparatory School Male- Justin McInnis; Savannah State University Female- Sadrea Mabry, Sprints Track and Field; Savannah State University Male- Dylan Mc- Cloud, Offensive Lineman, Football

Savannah- Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Athletics Tybee Maritime Academy; SCCPSS Medical Johnson High School; SCCPSS Outreach Project; University of Georgia- Faith Henry Scholarship Class of 2019 Alumni Highlight – Reed Ely, RN Savannah GA

In the weeks leading up to the April 22 announcement, the ADF honored local nurses who are working harder than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. ADF partnered with St. Joseph’s/Candler and delivered 24 flower arrangements to each Nurses Station at the two hospital campuses in Savannah. “We are also working with Memorial Health to build morale and meet any need that their nurses may have,” DeLoach added. For more information about the foundation, please go to www.abbiedeloachfoundation.com.