A Tribute To Vincent Keitt

Vincent C. Keitt, a retired bus driver with Chatham Area Transit, was one of the first African American men to integrate the transit system in Savannah. He had a heart as vast as the routes he once navigated and found his greatest joy in the cherished moments spent with his family. His eyes lit up when he talked about his great-granddaughter, Gia, a bundle of energy who brought a new kind of magic into his life.

For Vincent, family was the compass that guided him, and his bond with his wife, Betty and his great granddaughter, Gia were a testament to the enduring strength of generations. His granddaughter, Whitney, and daughter, Tonya, both saw in him a pillar of unwavering support, a man whose wisdom and kindness has shaped their lives.

Beyond family, Vincent’s second love was fishing. He found solace in the rhythm of the water, a dance between patience and anticipation. Whether it was a quiet morning on a serene pier or a rugged adventure at sea, Vincent was in his element when he casted his line, the cares of the world drifting away with the current. Throughout his years behind the wheels of a bus, Vincent was more than a driver; he was a companion to the countless passengers who relied on him. His warm smile and friendly words turned mundane commutes into moments of connection. He approached every route with a sense of responsibility, knowing that he held in his hands the trust and safety of those he transported.

Surrounded by family, Vincent passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 after short illness.