A Salute To CARVER STATE BANK

Editor’s Note

With this edition, The Savannah Tribune pays tribute to Carver State Bank. Founded February 23, 1927, Carver is a 95-year-old, African-American owned bank that continues to prosper in spite of tremendous obstacles that have plagued Black-owned banks and other businesses throughout the years. Of nearly 5,000 commercial banks in the United States, only 19 of these institutions are owned by African Americans. Additionally, most of the other banks that are owned by African Americans are located in much larger metropolitan areas.

The Savannah Tribune, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest African American-owned newspapers in America. We are noted for our many successful special editions. Each of these special editions provide a vehicle for advertisers to support the newspaper while also saluting events and institutions of major significance to the Savannah community.

The decision to publish this special edition saluting Carver State Bank was an easy one. Carver is a pillar upon which much of the economic and civic progress of African Americans in this area has developed. Under the perceptive leadership of Louis B. Toomer, Lawrence D. Perry and Robert E. James, Carver has become one of the most significant businesses controlled by African Americans in Georgia. The bank brings a measure of reality to the dreams of African American citizens for participation in the American Free Enterprise System as business owners… not just as consumers.

The majority of the bank’s customers are African Americans and the bank provides loans and other financial services for these individuals. However, its significance to the community extends far beyond its financial services. Carver’s directors and staff have always been thoroughly involved in almost all aspects of life in the Savannah area. They have demonstrated an active interest in the uplift of the community. Truly, the commitment of Carver’s officers and directors to customer and community service has grown since it was founded.

Thus, it is with great pride that The Savannah Tribune salutes Carver State Bank for 95 years of SERVICE, LEADERSHIP and SUCCESS.