A Potpourri Of Soul: Celebrating, Preserving & Making Black History At The Hungry Club Forum

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will present its monthly, virtual Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “A Potpourri of Soul: Celebrating, Preserving and Making Black History,” on Saturday, Feb- ruary 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. The program is free and open to the public and will mark Savannah’s premiere community issues forum’s annual celebration of Black History Month. Although we should celebrate Black History every day, according to Diana Harvey Johnson, lead consultant to the HCFS, this annual event highlights the many contributions made by persons of African descent, to America and the world.

The bring-yourown breakfast forum will take this opportunity to celebrate history, but also to explore innovative ideas and innovations being developed to take our community upward to the next level. “We want to hear what the young leaders and professionals see as opportunities to realize the dreams and aspirations of those who have already made outstanding contributions.’ The HCFS is interested in continuing to build partnerships and collaborations that will touch the lives of an expanded population in the Savannah Area and the region.

Invited to round out the distinguished panel presentations and Open Forum are the Hon. Griffin Lotson, Darien, GA City Councilman, and authority on the Gullah Geechee People and “The Weeping Time”; Theresa White, noted journalist and former Savannah market participant and CEO, Pan African Family Empowerment and Land Preservation Network; Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb, Book Component Coordinator for the Diaspora Marketplace, on the flourishing Black book market; Dr. J. Lloyd Angus, PhD., HCFS former Board Member, former rector at St. Mathew Episcopal Church Savannah, and currently Clergy Supply for St. John’s Episcopal Church of Congaree, SC. Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell, Pastor, Royal Church of Christ, and former HCFS President will bring the Invocation and Grace. State Senator Lester B. Jackson, III, of Atlantic Dental Associates and Dr. J. Lloyd Angus are the February co-sponsors. HCFS Board President Randolph L. Slay and Members cordially invite you, your family, and associates to join us for this important exchange.

For more information, please call Julia Wright at 912-233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927- 8425.