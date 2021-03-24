A Philip Randolph Sponsors Essay Contest

A. Philip Randolph Institute sponsored its first Black History contest “Unsung Black Heroes” . Select schools participated in the contest including Beach High School, DeRenne Middle School, Savannah High and Garrison. The students were given 30 days to complete the essay. The judges were Tamara Waterman, Gwendolyn Glover and Jay Jones. The prizes were $100 first place, $50 second place and $25 for third place.

High School- 1st place Natallia Clark Beach High School, 2nd place Nizzanne Miller Savannah High

Middle School

1st place Toni McBride

DeRenne Middle 8 2nd place Adam Goodwin Garrison K-8 3rd place Kennedi Hazel Garrison k-8

Elementary School

1St place Stella Mott

Charles Ellis 3rd 2nd place Jah’Mir Capers Gould Elem. 5th 3rd place Toni Barnes White Bluff 4th