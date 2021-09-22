A-Phi-A Philanthropy Day

By Savannah Tribune | on September 22, 2021

 
 

The men of Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. held the first of its Annual Philanthropy Day 2021 events with visits and donations to two of its local supported charitable organizations. In keeping with our motto, “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”, the chapter donated 53 box fans to the Savannah Seniors Center during their annual box fan drive. Remembering the words of founding Jewel Charles Henry Chapman, “We must never lose sight of the fact that we must take part in the development, not only of ourselves but of all humanity”, in addition to entering a team in and sponsoring a hole during its annual golf tournament fundraiser, the chapter also donated $1000 to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in support of its noble mission.

 
 

