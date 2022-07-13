A-Phi-A Philanthropy Day

By Savannah Tribune | on July 13, 2022

 
 

On Friday, July 1, 2022, the Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. continued its annual support of the Savannah Seniors Center Annual Fan Drive by contributing fifty-seven (57) box fans. This is the fraternity’s third consecutive year supporting the center and this worthy cause. It is our small but yet impactful effort to help our most vulnerable population with some level of protection against the summer heat. We are and shall always remain First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All.

