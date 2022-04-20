A Note To The Editor:

He cared! These two words describe the life and man, Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis. He was genuine in his passion to do good for all. The average citizen was never treated as average. Pete was a man of the people. The man perfected his God-given talent to serve. He never stopped professing his deep love for his wife, Mary Jean. To be their friend is God’s blessing. My wife, Diane, and I are so blessed and never ceased saying thank you for what they have done for us.

In the past, he gained notoriety as actor Burt Reynolds’ bodyguard. Having witnessed his generosity to the needy, I can testify that he became a “bodyguard” for so many

Thank you, Mr. Chairman

Russ Abolt