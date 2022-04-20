A Note To The Editor:

By Savannah Tribune | on April 20, 2022

who turned to Pete for help!
who turned to Pete for help!

He cared! These two words describe the life and man, Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis. He was genuine in his passion to do good for all. The average citizen was never treated as average. Pete was a man of the people. The man perfected his God-given talent to serve. He never stopped professing his deep love for his wife, Mary Jean. To be their friend is God’s blessing. My wife, Diane, and I are so blessed and never ceased saying thank you for what they have done for us.

In the past, he gained notoriety as actor Burt Reynolds’ bodyguard. Having witnessed his generosity to the needy, I can testify that he became a “bodyguard” for so many

Thank you, Mr. Chairman

Russ Abolt

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

SCAD Museum of Art Celebrates ‘The First Decade’
Spelman College Names Its 11th President
ASK A MINDSET COACH

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.