A Message From Representative Edna Branch Jackson

I want to start by thanking all of you who voted to send me to the General Assembly to fill out the unexpired term of my friend, the late Representative Mickey Stephens. I also want to thank my colleagues in the Georgia House for the warmth and well wishes they showed me during the session, especially my colleagues in the Chatham delegation, all of whom went above and beyond to help me get oriented to my new role.

After my election was cert ified, I was sworn in surrounded by all the House members of the Chatham County delegation. I was given my committee assignments, which include the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, chaired by Savannah’s own Representative Ron Stephens, the Human Relations and Aging Committee, chaired by another Savannahian, Representative Jesse Petrea, and the Higher Education Committee. Having spent much of my career in university administration, I am eager to get to work supporting the mission of higher education institutions in the Savannah area and throughout Georgia. Savannah State University has been a big part of my life, as it was for Representative Mickey Stephens, so this committee assignment is particularly meaningful. The day after the November election, the General Assembly reconvened for the special session to draw new districts for the 56 seats in the State Senate, the 180 seats in the State House of Representatives and the 14 Congressional seats in Georgia.

I was sworn in in time to join my Democratic colleagues in a unanimous vote against the new maps.

Georgia added 1 million voters after the last census, and all of that growth was in communities of color. The new maps do not reflect the presence of these Georgians, nor do they reflect the values a majority of Georgians expressed with their votes in the last three statewide elections. Savannahians know that I pride myself on working across the aisle and building relationships across party lines. However, I could not support maps that I believe do not fairly represent our state. Closer to home, the redistricting session dramatically changed Chatham County’s three Democratic house districts. The borders of District 165, as well as those of District 163, represented by Representative Derek Mallow, moved much farther west. Garden City, previously a part of House District 162 and represented by Representative Carl Gilliard, is now divided between 163 and 165.

It was very important to me that all of Savannah State remain in my district, and I am pleased that the new redistricting achieved that. However, I was disappointed that the historic Black community of Pin Point was drawn out of my district and into neighboring House District 166. Pin Point will now join a district in which the Black, voting age population makes up less than ten percent of voters, and in which Republican voters make up 67% of the total vote, according to estimates. I want the people of Pin Point to know that I will be there for them too, regardless of district lines. We return on January 10th, 2022, for the new session. We know we will be tasked with passing the mid-fiscal 2021-2022 budget readjustment and the 2022-2023 budget. I will make every effort to ensure that any bills we pass, including the budgets, reflect the priorities and values of our community. And, as a lifelong voting rights advocate, I stand ready to oppose any effort by the General Assembly to burden voters exercising our sacred right.

I look forward to representing all of you in the General Assembly and bringing the needs of our community to the state house. However, I can only do this in partnership with all of you, so please reach out to me or my staff with your concerns. We want to hear from you.

In closing, I wish you all a joyous holiday season and a happy and successful New Year.

