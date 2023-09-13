A Look At The Candidates Vying For The 2nd District County Commission Seat At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM, the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the Issues of Today and Tomorrow,” will host a special Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “A Look at the Candidates Vying for the 2nd District County Commission Seat.” The forum is open to the public and co-sponsored by the Savannah Branch NAACP Political Action Committee.

The popular, non-partisan breakfast forum will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the WBS YMCA, located at 1110 May Street. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, Lead Consultant to the HCFS, we hope that this will signal to the community that it is time to focus on the upcoming election season that will elect several people to important offices in our community. Each of the candidates on every ballot should be given the courtesy of a “listen to.”

Leading off the 2023 Election Season is the Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Special Election to fill the unexpired term of the late Commissioner

Larry “Gator” Rivers of the 2nd County Commission District. The four candidates that qualified to run for the seat are Ni’Aisha Banks, Michael Hamilton, Sr., Malinda Hodge and David Tootle.

The HCFS, Bobby L. Adams, President, and the Savannah Branch, NAACP Political Action Committee, Roy L. Jackson, 3rd Vice President and PAC Chairman, are interested in giving the people of the community an opportunity to come together to hear the candidates, share their visions, ideas, and concepts, and generate dialogue for the cause of community progress. The goal is to provide information, awareness, and exchange among those living and working in the community. Come and join this very important community issues and information forum.

For more information, email: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net or call Diana Harvey Johnson at 912- 667-5525.