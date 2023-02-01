“A Journey Through Black Savannah’s Achievement At The Hungry Club Forum”

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will host “A Journey Through Black Savannah’s Achievement,” as its monthly virtual Signature Roundtable and Open Forum community education and issues discussion. The public is cordially invited to join in with their families, church members, friends, neighbors and associates on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 9:30 AM at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

Vaughnette Karen Goode-Walker, Director, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum will join Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, and Founder and Consultant, HCFS, and guide the audience through some of what Harvey Johnson labels “Nuggets of Black History and Heritage.” The audience is encouraged to ask questions and make comments as is a feature of all HCFS programs.

Evidence that the HCFS Series has inspired progressive attention, policy changes, and inclusions have been noted over the years. The Forum continues to be heralded for making concerted efforts to engage the total community with presenters bringing forth hands-on experience and expertise who are willing and even eager to share visions, track records and recommendations for the Savannah Area’s progress.

Bobby L. Adams, President, and the Board of Directors invite everyone to log in to Savannah’s premiere community issues platform on this coming first-Saturday in February and celebrate Black History Month HCFS-style. What a wonderful time as we reemerge from a host of concerns, and seek to be uplifted, inspired, encouraged, and empowered by our community’s path, policies, and approaches towards the promise of America. Join in the discussion and make you and your family’s voices heard.

The HCFS is a 501 © 3 organization dedicated to increasing the awareness of educational, community economic development, Black History and Heritage, cultural enrichment and other issues and topics of importance to the growth and progress of the entire community. The Co-sponsor for the February HCFS is Bellklean Cleaning Services LLC, bellklean@gmail.com, Mr. Joey Bell, CEO.

For more information, please call Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.