A.E. Beach High School Names Hall of Fame Inductees

The A. E. Beach High School Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted seven former athletes and one citation honoree during it’s 34th induction ceremony held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. The seven athletes inducted were Belinda

Stephens Boyd (multiple sports), Tyrone DeVoe (multiple sports), Rodney Magwood (multiple sports), Frederick Praylo (multiple sports), Tyrone Spann (multiple sports), Ben Wilson (posthumously football), Jeryl Wright (multiple sports) and citation honoree

Essie Stewart Johnson (posthumously, Advisor, the Quintessence Drill Team). Over one hundred people were in attendance to witness the recognition of these outstanding contributors to the A. E. Beach High Athletic program.

The A. E. Beach High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association was organized to honor former graduates who had excelled in athletics as well as recognize those persons who contributed to athletics in a special way.