A.E. Beach H.S. Class Of 1951 70th Year Reunion

Seven decades have passed (unbelievable). Seventy years ago, on June 8, 1951, 218 Students received their High School Diplomas from Alfred E. Beach High School.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, seven of those students gathered to commemorate the 70th year of the Class of 1951’s graduation. We enjoyed lunch at Longhorn Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

Those attending were: Rosa Williams Brown, Wesley Bush, Ella Solomon Hoskins, David Marshall, William “Larue” Mosley, Gertie Young Smalls, and Stella Hill Wilson.

We had lots of fun reminiscing about school days, looking at old “School Day” pictures and wondering where the time has gone!