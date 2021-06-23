A.E. Beach H.S. Class Of 1951 70th Year Reunion

By Savannah Tribune | on June 23, 2021

L-R: Rosa Brown, Ella Hoskins, William Mosley, Stella Wilson, Gertie Smalls, David Marshall and Wesley Bush
Seven decades have passed (unbelievable). Seventy years ago, on June 8, 1951, 218 Students received their High School Diplomas from Alfred E. Beach High School.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, seven of those students gathered to commemorate the 70th year of the Class of 1951’s graduation. We enjoyed lunch at Longhorn Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

Those attending were: Rosa Williams Brown, Wesley Bush, Ella Solomon Hoskins, David Marshall, William “Larue” Mosley, Gertie Young Smalls, and Stella Hill Wilson.

We had lots of fun reminiscing about school days, looking at old “School Day” pictures and wondering where the time has gone!

L-R: Rosa Brown, Ella Hoskins, William Mosley, and Ella Smalls
