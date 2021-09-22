A Call To Share With Savannah

My compliments to those who are dedicated and sacrificing to help the youth of Savannah. Your efforts do not go unnoticed or unappreciated. The time and resources you put toward helping young people succeed has and continues to contribute significantly to the youth who receive your support. If you are one of those adults or organizations providing mentoring and support to youth, it goes without saying how much of a positive impact this has on the outcome of the youth in their adult life. The mentoring and support are much more than providing material resources or financial support. The major catalysts to these changes are time, teaching values and moral responsibility, and coaching. There is much value in the quote, “Give a man a fish, you feed him for a day; Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to increase the effectiveness of the efforts currently being put forth by individuals and organizations and enlist others who are sitting idly by for reasons only known by them. First is to acknowledge with all that individuals and groups are doing, there remains a much higher number of youth who are not the beneficiaries of the mentoring and support currently being provided. The second acknowledgment is that those individuals and groups who are doing the work can improve the effectiveness of their efforts by coordinating together and working together. This in no way implies the need for a Super-Organization with oversight and control of other organizations or the work of individuals.

For those familiar with the “Divine Nine”, this concept employed in the mentoring community can move the effectiveness of mentoring to phenomenally new heights. Regardless of how much is being done by one or several groups, it is still less than what can be accomplished when the efforts of these groups are combined.

Allow me to give you a few examples: 1) When it comes to exposing mentees to various professions, no one organization has the membership that includes the number of professions represented by the membership of all the organizations. 2) In the case of activities, no one organization provides as many activities as the number of activities provided by all the organizations combined (e.g., one group may have a professional law activity while another group may have an architectural activity). When these two groups combine their efforts, the mentees from both groups now have access to both law and architectural activities. 3) Exposure: When two groups take their mentees separately on trips to Washington DC for example, the cost of transportation can be reduced significantly when they go together; likewise, better rates can be acquired on hotels and tickets to events. This does not begin to address the synergistic effects of establishing friendships with others outside their group, as well as learning from each other.

This concept of the “Divine Nine” does not promote establishment of a combined organization. Each group continues to operate independently. The “Divine Nine Concept” does promote having a coordinating committee/group/ board that does just that – coordinates the activities of all groups. This enhances the opportunity of groups to leverage off one another, consolidate resources, increase the effectiveness of some or all aspects of their training and activities. For example, in Savannah, there is a group that does an excellent job of preparing students for the SAT/ACT – this could become available to all groups if there were a coordinating body of all the organizations. There is another group that does an excellent job of preparing students interested in the law profession. Again, this asset could be available to all groups. The list of individual group activities goes on and on.

My challenge to the adult population (females and males), and particularly the African-American adult population is to get energized to intensify and coordinate the efforts supporting youth development in Savannah. My thesis is that if those mentioned in the previous sentence put as much effort in youth development as they do in the tourism industry and other self-centered goals, the dynamics in Savannah will be even more astounding than the current pandemic. There will be significant shifts in a positive direction with 1) decreases in crime, 2) decreases in teen pregnancy, and 3) increases in academic achievement. In the long run that means a stronger economy for the city of Savannah. Savannah will also be strengthened with having stronger communities and community safety.

Savannah is not lacking the expertise and effort to take mentoring to new heights. What is lacking is the coordination of those efforts. There is not one organization doing everything that other organizations are doing. By establishing a coordinating body, such as the “Divine Nine”, I submit that the effectiveness of mentoring in Savannah will grow exponentially. What is required to execute this effort? First and foremost, organizations must get rid of the selfish motivation behind their programs – wanting to insure they get the credit and recognition. They must move from being self-centered to a level of doing what’s best for ALL young people in Savannah. Today, the young people in Savannah ARE NOT receiving nearly the amount of support they need and could receive from the adult population. It is time for the adults to stop and work toward putting systems in place that maximize the support and development of the youth of Savannah.