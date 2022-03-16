A Call to Action! Delta Sigma Theta Sorority To Hold Voter Education, Registration Event

Savannah Alumnae Chapter (SAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will celebrate Mamie George S. Williams Advocacy Day with a voter registration and education event on Saturday, March 26, Noon – 2 PM in the King-Frazier Student Center ballroom on the Savannah State University campus. “She Believed She Could – So She Did” is the theme for the celebration, which is part of the chapter’s Women’s History Month observance in collaboration with the Delta Nu Collegiate Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Savannah Tribune, League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia and Girl Scouts of Savannah. In addition to registering new voters, sorority members will be able to check the voter status for Georgia residents and provide relevant information on the absentee ballot process for the May 24 General Primary Election.

The event will also include a presentation to honor the life of Mamie George S. Williams, a Savannah native who was at the forefront of registering African American women in Georgia to vote. She is credited with bringing out 40,000 Georgia women to vote in the 1920 presidential election. In 1924, Williams was the first woman from Georgia and the first African American woman in U.S. history to serve on the National Republican Committee. In that same year, she again made history by establishing the National Republican League of Colored Women.

“Mrs. Williams’ trailblazing achievements as a suffragette embody the founding purpose of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, whose first public act was participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 1913,” said Elaine Shavers Campbell, SAC president. “As a sorority dedicated to social action and change, voter registration and education is a fitting tribute to honor the life of this community champion.”