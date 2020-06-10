8th Annual Man, Woman & Students of the Year Virtual Finale Celebrations To Be Held

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man, Woman & Students of the Year Virtual Grand Finale Celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 via Zoom at 5:30-6:30pm (for the Students of the Year) and 8:00-9:00pm (for the Man & Woman of the Year). Join via Zoom; Pre-Registration required to receive link: Students of the Year: SOYSAV2020. givesmart.com or Man & Woman of the Year: MWOYSAV2020. givesmart.com.

Each year, in communities across the country, dynamic and passionate candidates engage in a spirited fundraising competition to raise critical funds for blood cancer research. The individuals who raise the most funds during the campaigns for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) earn the titles of Man, Woman and Students of the Year. The seven and ten week campaigns were extended by five weeks this year due to COVID-19. While the Grand Finales will look a little different this year, there is still much to be celebrated.

These high school students, community and business leaders have remained positive throughout the campaign, looking for creative ways to make a difference in the lives of people suffering from blood cancers. Their relentless ambition drove them to fundraise with remarkable results. This year’s candidate class includes fourteen community leaders, as well as eighteen Students of the Year candidate teams, comprised of 42 students from eleven schools.

For more info, contact Jennie Brewster at 912-436-3273 or visit www.mwoy.org/ georgia/ mwoy-savannah-0 or https:// studentsoftheyear.org/students year-savannah-0