7th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L.® Walk To Be Held

Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L.® Walk on Saturday, September 26th, 2020.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research.

Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. We are continuing to monitor the situation due to COVID-19 and can change virtual registrations to in-person if needed.

Register at www.tealwalk.org/savannah. Cost to register as a walker is $15. Online registration is open until September 21st.

Registered participants will receive:

• In person registration includes a free T-shirt while supplies last.