7th Annual Home For The Holidays Contest Winners Announced

The Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport today announced the winners of its seventh annual “Home for the Holidays” contest held in partnership with WTOC and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The contest was held to send ten active-duty service members home to spend the holidays with their families. Savannah/Hilton Head International would like to congratulate a few of the winners:

• Lance Corporal Michael

Alexis, Marines

• Staff Sergeant Robert

Bustillos, Army

• Staff Sergeant Kelun Babauta, Army

• Airman First Class Darius

Camp, Air Force

• Private Second Class Mason Redker, Navy

• Lance Corporal Michael

Champion, Marines

• Airman First Class Justin

Hendrix, Air Force

The airline tickets

are awarded to the contest winners through the generosity of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which is a local non-profit organization. Savannah/ Hilton Head International would like to thank WTOC and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation for their incredible support and assistance in putting together this contest.