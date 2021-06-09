7 + 7 Days Of Advocacy And Completion “A Call To Action” By 5th District Coalition

Redirection, Restructuring, Reformation and Restoration “Together we stand; Divided we Fail” Luke 12:48 “To Whom Much is Given, Much is Required”

In a collaborative effort to address concerns embedded in the fabric of the 5th District’s existence in Savannah, GA., we, the 5th District Coalition, continues our efforts to strengthen our voices and determination to meet the needs of our District with “A Call To Action.” We are engaged in Valuing Communities, Investing in Communities, Connecting to Communities, Building Relationships with Communities, Listening to Communities, Embracing Communities, and Standing with Voices of PURPOSE.

In the wake of extreme changes occurring in Savannah, GA., we request the presence of the entire 5th District and other districts with interest to join us June 13, 2021 – June 26, 2021 in our 7 + 7 Days of Advocacy and Completion—A CALL TO ACTION in our effort to foster change, inclusiveness, accountability, integrity and transparency.

The 14-day Advocacy and Completion Action Plan will provide an array of active engagements, conversation, collaboration, awareness, discussion, prayer and guidance to communities with the need to be/become actively engaged in our communities. Also, pro- moting responsibility while making a difference in the outcome of actions prevailing in decisions made concerning our District.

To bring this plan to fruition with a successful outcome, the 5th District Coalition requests the support of residents, churches, businesses, community groups, advocacy groups/ individual advocates, other Districts, and organizations. We must become an involved District. We must believe that our district will flourish, be heard, be respected, be guided with great leadership, and expect great outcomes that will be beneficial to our residents.

This plan will be an investment in the success of our City/County and every community within. It will also provide an opportunity to engage our City/ County Leadership who have been elected to serve ALL the people. Your participation will be greatly appreciated. Let us STOP complaining and join the Action for a better tomorrow for our 5th District.

Our Plan will begin on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM and end June 26, 2021 by 3:00 PM.

For detailed information and day to day Advocacy Plans, contact the following individual: Dr. Patricia M. Harris— pharris1@bellsouth.net Rev. Dr. Betty Jones——- bettyj2@bellsouth.net