5th Sunday Singing

By Savannah Tribune | on July 27, 2022

Come one, come all and “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands” (Psalm 100.1). On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3pm, the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, located at 820 MLK Blvd will host citywide singing in honor of and praise to the rock of our salvation. And we do have so much for which to be thankful.Special guests include Soloist Tiffany Small, The Singing Ushers of Connors Temple, the St. James A.M.E. Male Choir and The FLARGA Gospel Singers. PROOF of COVID-19 vaccination REQUIRED to enter the sanctuary. All others are welcome to join us in the fellowship hall. Come and be blessed!

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

STC Practical Nursing Student Receives 2022 CCIA Scholarship
Louisiana Legacy
5th Sunday Singing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.