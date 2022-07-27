5th Sunday Singing

Come one, come all and “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands” (Psalm 100.1). On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3pm, the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, located at 820 MLK Blvd will host citywide singing in honor of and praise to the rock of our salvation. And we do have so much for which to be thankful.Special guests include Soloist Tiffany Small, The Singing Ushers of Connors Temple, the St. James A.M.E. Male Choir and The FLARGA Gospel Singers. PROOF of COVID-19 vaccination REQUIRED to enter the sanctuary. All others are welcome to join us in the fellowship hall. Come and be blessed!