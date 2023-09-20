Join us at the 3rd Annual Butler Island Day Commemoration which will be held in October 2023. This event is free and open to the public. All are invited to join in. There will be something for everyone… food, music, storytelling and more.

The two-day event will be held at the Historic Butler Island Plantation–7777 Butler Island Road, Darien, Ga 31305.

On Friday, October 6, there will be a sleepover on the plantation in the “Big House.” (Bring a flashlight and sleeping gear). We will meet at Butler Island at 3:00 PM (EST).

On Saturday, October

7, the cultural event begins with historians, cultural artists, singers, praise dancers, and a food truck. 11:00 AM (EST) to 2:00 PM

We will honor the more than 900 enslaved men, women, and children, on Butler Island, who sacrificed and lost so much only to later be erased from mainstream history books. Many of the enslaved sold in Savannah at The Weeping Time Slave Sale came from this very location. We will also pay tribute to the 117 children, ages 10 years old and under, who were sold off like cattle.

May we take this opportunity to learn from the past and come together for the healing of our nation.

This will be an outdoor event with limited seating; so, feel free to bring an outdoor chair.

After the Saturday event there will be a walking tour.

For more info: call Servant Emannu’el (229)213- 0795 and visit www.butlerislandplantation.org

Butler Island Day is made possible through a partnership with the City of Darien, McIntosh County, Dept. of Natural Resources, The Geechee Gullah Heritage Committee of Darien, Historic Saint Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, BHBP News, Ben Hype Media