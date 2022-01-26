33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens Feb. 1

Savannah State University is pleased to announce that the 33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will take place February 1-20th in a hybrid format. “Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You” is the central theme of the festival and the hybrid experience will be sure to bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.

The schedule will include national and regional musicians of many genres, dance performances, local youth talent, historic tours, and visual art exhibitions by internationally acclaimed and local artists. The festival opens with a libation ceremony by master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste and is sure to have something for all ages. Headlining this year’s festival will be gospel artist Byron Cage, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Orchestra Noir, and national recording artist, MK xyz (pictured).

The festival will also include a three-part W.W. Law Lecture series featuring Dr. Halima Taha as a partnered event with Telfair Museums, Mary Legree, local historian and native of St. Helena Island, and a presentation by Carver State Bank and National Bankers Association on Black-owned banks. Additional events include a dramatic production by Players by the Sea and a two-part courageous conversation with a focus on youth and the community. In addition, educational opportunities will be provided through a healthy eating food demo as part of the virtual health fair.

The hybrid experience will allow for a broader range of participants by opening the accessibility of the celebration of black history. In addition, there will be select events that will allow for an in-person celebration for those who are interested.

The festival is presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Resources. Additional sponsorship is provided by South Arts in part- nership with the National Endowment for the Arts. All festival events and activities are free of admission and open to the public thanks to our generous community sponsors and donors. For up-to-date details and access to the virtual offerings, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912- 358-4309.