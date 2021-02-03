32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens February 5th

This year’s event comes with no parking hassles and no need to be concerned about what to wear. The festival, presented by Savannah State University with investment by the City of Savannah, is virtual this year with a full schedule of activities. Readings, art installations, dance performances, concerts, a marketplace, and more are planned. Most events will be presented at

https:// www.youtube.com/channel/ UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg. Upcoming events include a Sons of Mystro Live-Stream Performance on February 6th at 7 PM, A Virtual Gospel Concert featuring Demetrius West on February 7th at 7 PM that will be live-streamed on WSAV-TV 3 On Your Side and a Visual Arts Exhibition of fabric art entitled “Textiles” by Savannah’s Sonja Robinson on February 8th at 5 PM.

For more information and the full schedule, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org.