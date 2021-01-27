32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens Feb. 5

For the first time in its history, the annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will be virtual. The theme for the three-week event scheduled for Feb. 5 -21 is “Reflect, Reform, Rejoice.”

“Holding the festival virtually is a unique opportunity to share the experience with a wider audience beyond Savannah,” said Festival Coordinator Shirley B. James. “We are dedicated to continuing the tradition of offering cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts for all ages and interests. We’ll announce our exciting lineup of this year’s talent in the coming days.”

The festival’s main events will be broadcast on WSAV-TV and available to watch live on the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s Facebook page. Presented by Savannah State University (SSU) with investment by the city of Savannah, the 2021 festival will be the 22nd produced by SSU and the 32nd presented by the city of Savannah. For all events and activities, admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call 912-358-4309 or visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org.