309 Mass Shooting In The United States This Year: This Time On July 4, 2022

While some people were celebrating the “4th of July” and others were trying to figure out what is there to celebrate on the 4th of July, a “now common” event took place in Highland Park, Illinois. Another mass shooting occurred leaving 6 dead and 38 injured. Yes, another young white man with a high-powered rifle killed people at a parade. Why? Because he could and because he has access to a high-powered rifle. Yet, elected officials including Governor Kemp, see no reason to limit access to high-powered guns and see no reason for gun control. Recall, it was Governor Kemp of Georgia whose ad appeared on the airwaves pointing a rifle at a young boy who was allegedly dating his daughter. What kind of message did this send? It is public record that Governor Kemp received money from the Nation Rifle Association so this in part explains why he does not speak out on the killings and the proliferation of guns other than issuing a press release asking folk to pray. Praying has its place, but enacting laws to prevent these senseless killings would mean just as much.

The information above is the reality. Nothing that I could write can change the present state of affairs where state and national officials and the Supreme Court are not willing to pass meaningful gun control laws. So rather than author another story in the Savannah Tribune of these senseless mass killings, I will just share a partial list of the 309 mass shootings that have taken place this year alone and you can write your own story. See below:

Highland Park, Illinois; Allen, Kentucky; Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Winona, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Smithsburg, Maryland; Baltimore, Maryland; Portsmouth, Virginia; Saginaw, Michigan; Mesa, Arizona; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Phoenix, Arizona; Centerville, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Waco, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Houston, Texas; Henderson, Nevada; Austin Township, Michigan; Uvalde, Texas; Riverside, Alabama; Goshen, Indiana; New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dallas, Texas; Clarkson, Georgia; Macon, Georgia; Blakely, Georgia; Wyoming, Michigan; Taft, Oklahoma; Henderson, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia; Duluth, Minnesota; Columbia, South Carolina; Milledgeville, Georgia; New York City, New York; Sacramento, California; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Granbury, Texas; Claxton, Georgia; Evans, Georgia; Blacksburg, Virginia; Augusta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri; Brunswick, Georgia; Montgomery, Alabama; Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Governors, state legislators, congressmen and congresswomen, mayors, churches, community leaders, and just common citizens write your own story about the killings and the bloodshed of innocent men, women, and children and the failure to act. Yes, children! Then share these stories with your community. I cannot wait to see what you have written. I am simply tired and drained.

THE KILLINGS MUST STOP!! GO VOTE!! VOTE FOR PEOPLE WHO WILL PUT AN END TO FREE CARRY OF ASSAULT WEAPONS, RETORE RIGHTS FOR WOMEN AND END VOTER SUPPRESSION!!

** The Publisher’s Note – Space is yielded this week to Dr. Joseph Silver, Sr. – Shirley James **