2021 Savannah State University National Alumni Association Young Alumnae of the Year

C’Asia Griffin was honored as the Savannah State University National Alumni Association Young Alumnae of the Year 2021. The SSUNAA Young Alumnae honors alumni who have achieved great success in their early years after graduation. Each year, honorees offer inspiration and encouragement as models for principled leadership, a wholehearted commitment to serving others, and a reflection on the University.

C’Asia Griffin is an independent tutor who works as the Education Technology/STEM Coordinator at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. Working with children allows C’Asia the opportunity to impact future generations while continuing to advocate for the youth and promote social change.

C’Asia graduated from Savannah State University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. As a President Second Mile Award recipient, C’Asia’s passion was to serve her community and go above and beyond the expectations of a recent college graduate. She served on the SSUNAA’s fundraising committee and helped organize funds for the Mister and Miss SSU Tiger soiree. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and the National Council of Negro Women, Incorporated.