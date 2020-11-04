2021 Savannah Music Festival (SMF), a leading nonprofit performing arts organization presenting world-class musical performances in historic Savannah, Ga., announces new 2021 dates, including outdoor concerts and heightened safety measures.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, David Finckel & Wu Han and many other artists will be announced for the 2021 season. The complete line-up of 2021 Savannah Music Festival artists, dates and times – including a number of highly anticipated rescheduled performances from the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic – will be announced on January 11, 2021.

The Savannah Music Festival will take place May 18-30, 2021. Live performances with limited seating capacity will take place outdoors on a main stage at Trustees’ Garden. In addition, chamber music performances with socially distanced, limited-capacity seating will be held at the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St. All events will take place rain or shine. SMF is also exploring additional festival and off-season concerts to take place at outdoor venues, such as the North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. Tickets will be available online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 and in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton Street, beginning with a donor pre-sale on January 12, 2021. Ticket sales will open to the public on January 19, 2021.