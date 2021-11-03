2021 Humana Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Savannah Returns For 10th Edition In The Hostess City On Nov. 6-7

The 2021 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Savannah is set to make its return on Nov. 6-7 in Savannah, Georgia. Race weekend kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 4 with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Savannah Convention Center. On Saturday, Nov. 6 the running returns with the Marathon and Half-Marathon taking off down Bay Street, followed by the 5K, 1-mile and KiDS ROCK at Daffin Park on Sunday, Nov. 7.

What to Know:

• Based on the requirements announced in early October by Mayor Johnson, anyone attending the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Savannah event will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of entrance to the expo).

• Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series has developed a series of comprehensive Safe Return to Racing operating principles prepared in accordance with industry standards for open air participation sporting events including standards from World Health Organization (WHO) and guidance from the IRONMAN

Group Global Medical Advisory Board. These Ready to Rock: Safe Return to Running Guidelines will empower everyone involved to focus on a safe return to running. These guidelines outline measures we will be taking to reduce risk for participants, volunteers, our team and communities. With attention to density reduction, touchpoint minimization, enhanced hygiene, screening and education, as well as self-awareness, we will continue to deliver a rockin’ participant experience with necessary adjustments so that our participants can race safely, race smart, race their best.

• Enhanced Hygiene: Hand sanitizer, hand washing stations and disinfectant wipes will be readily available around the event venues.

Cleaning of common venue areas will be enhanced. Staff and volunteers will be provided with face coverings and are required to wear the face covering properly around all indoor event venues. Disposable gloves will be used in applicable areas. Participants will be provided with face coverings at packet pick-up, and participants are required to wear a face covering properly around all indoor event venues.

• Screening and Education: Appropriate personal health, personal hygiene and safe support educational material will be provided for staff and volunteers in necessary functional areas. This includes Volunteer Smart™ guidelines for volunteers. Participants, staff and volunteers will be required to acknowledge a pre-event health questionnaire before entering designated venues, including areas such as packet pickup and the Health and Fitness Expo.

wwFor more information about the 2021 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Savannah, visit www.runrocknroll.com/savannah.