On Saturday, April 10 AMC Theatres 11 and ALM Sports, LLC. , presents the 2021 Community Spring Festival. This a free, family-friendly event taking place April 10, 10am – 2pm in the AMC Theatres parking lot. (1150 Shawnee St, Savannah, GA 31420). We will honor and recognize frontline workers and their families who have made significant contributions to the community during the Pandemic.

“This is refreshing, and I am glad to be involved, it’s what our community needs at this time” says Representative Carl Gaillard.

“The health and safety of our sponsors and community is our focus. We are committed to following and enforcing COVID-19 safety guidelines, says Event Director, Hunter Johnson. We want to provide a fun filled day for the community. It’s has been a long year and although we are still going through, we thought it was timely to recognize and celebrate the frontline workers and the community.”

The event will provide a platform that highlighting local talent and community leaders. 2021 Spring Festival is to bring fun, laughter, and new memories during this tough time in our new normal.