2021-2022 Online Option At Savannah- Chatham E-Learning Academy

To prepare for the upcoming school year, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will open registration for the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA) June 3, 2021. Any student seeking a full time, online option may register for an opportunity to enroll at SCELA, an online public school with teachers who are practiced in the delivery of online instruction. More than just an online school, students can enroll full-time or take online classes as part of their regular school day at their home school through our enrichment programs. SCELA is accepting applications for grades 2-11 for the 2021-2022 school year now. Pre-K and Kindergarten classes will not be offered at SCELA.

Upon registration, students who wish to remain in a virtual learning environment will transfer from their current school and will be enrolled in SCELA as space is available. Students wishing to enroll in specific coursework will remain at their school for in-person learning but will be able to take classes virtually for additional classwork. The link to register is found on the SCELA website or by clicking here.

SCCPSS is planning for a return to in person learning, 5 days a week on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Families interested in the virtual option, may register for online classes at the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy now through June 18.