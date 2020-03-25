2020 Lenten and Holy Week Services

March 25, 2020

Dear Christian Friends,

The Lenten and Holy Week seasons are upon us again. Enclosed is a list of anointed ministers that are sure to inspire each of us to have a closer walk with God. Services will be held 7PM nightly at Taylor Chapel AME Church, located at 107 Darling Street, Rev. Dr. Jonetta Prater, pastor. Please come and be blessed. – Rev. Charles W. Purnell, Event Coordinator – Rev. Dr. Bernard Clarke, President

March

25: 156th Session of the Old Georgia Annual Conference | Townsley Chapel AMEC

April

1: Rev. Anthony Scott/St. James AMEC Savannah, GA
Holy Week Worship Schedule
6: Rev. Lester Foster/St. Mary AMEC Savannah, GA
7: Rev. Charles Dumas Jr./Townsley Chapel AMEC Savannah, GA
8: Rev. Debbie Neal/St. Peter AMEC Midway, GA
9: Rev. Jai Haithco/St. Philip AMEC Savannah, GA
10: The Seven Last Sayings

Reverends: Michael Stevens, DeBorah Lanier-Scott, McRae Mangum, Akia Stone-White, Darryl Shields, Rodney Reedy and Gregory Lordnum

