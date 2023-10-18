1Concier Extends Helping Hand: Donates 250,000 Hotel Supplies to Old Savannah City Mission

1Concier, an industry leading provider of high-quality linen products and solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to giving back to the community by donating 250,000 hotel supplies, equivalent to 50 pallets of essential items, to the Old Savannah City Mission, a homeless shelter located in downtown Savannah. 1Concier’s distribution center in Savannah was the perfect option for this local donation.

This donation includes a diverse range of products, including soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotions, dental kits, shaving kits, and vanity sets. The donation is a testament to 1Concier’s dedication to supporting local communities and aligning with sustainable practices by reducing waste.

Pastor Larry McDaniel, the Executive Director of Old Savannah City Mission, expressed his gratitude, saying, “My staff and I are extremely grateful and thankful that we will have plenty of products to keep our residents clean and also have the ability to hand out these hygiene items and toiletries to anyone who stops by in need of those things.”

Robert Emery, Manager of Logistics Execution at 1Concier, played a pivotal role in facilitating this donation. Emery, a resident of downtown Savannah, recognized the escalating issue of homelessness in the area and was driven by the desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Tony Smith, CEO at 1Concier, emphasized the significance of this donation initiative, stating, “Providing these essential items to those who need them most is deeply rewarding for us as a company. Besides supporting the local community, this initiative resonates with 1Concier’s sustainability efforts by giving them a second life.”