15th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars To Be Held

Our 15th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars will be held on Thursday, April 20th 2023 from 6:30-8:30pm at Victory North. Each “Savannah Star” is paired with a professional dancer to perfect their performance. On April 20th, they will showcase their talents and compete for the trophy. Each Savannah Star also has a fundraising goal of $15,000 to support the mission of Brightside Child & Family Advocacy. With support from their community, our Stars ensure that every child in foster care in Chatham County has an advocate.

SUPPORT THIS YEAR’S STARS UPCOMING FUNDRAISING EVENTS

Friday, March 31st at 4:00pm North Beach, Tybee, Tybee Fools Sit-a-thon Supporting Nikki . Learn More. Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00pm | Twist- Pooler, Paint for a Purpose, Supporting Kenyatta Learn More.

Monday, April 3rd at 6:00pm Body Polish | Sip, Salt, Shop Supporting Sally. Learn More. Thursday, April 13th 5pm to 8pm . Colleagues & Lovers Proceeds Night Supporting Will. Learn More