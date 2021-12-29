15 New Community Leaders Graduate From Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, recently completed its 2020–2021 programming. Delayed by the pandemic and the logistics needed to recreate a condensed schedule to make up for canceled classes, the final Chatham County session saw 15 participants graduating.

“Our ability to overcome the delays and finally make it through the rest of the sessions is a testament to the dedication of the people involved,” said Jared Downs, LSEGA Board Chairman. “We are so proud of the graduates. They put their all into each class, held on during the pandemic delays, and saw it through to the end. This is a special group of leaders.”

Topics covered in the final session included an exploration of health factors impacting the region and how communities can be healthier, and how economics and quality of life are enhanced by drivers of infrastructure. The group also presented projects completed during the course. Additionally, the class reviewed core concepts and takeaways from the LSEGA experience and how to apply them in the community.

The session concluded with a graduation ceremony honoring the participants’ achievements. The 2020-2021 LSEGA graduating class includes the following: LaToya Brannen, Doug Carroll, Charles Ezelle, Erica Palmisano, Mark Sprosty, and Benjamin Wooditch, all from Chatham County; Candace Carpenter, John Lester and Paul Yardborough of Bryan County; Kelly Ambrose and Petula Gomillion of Liberty County; Evan Bennet and Mitchell Hill of Bulloch County; Justin Callaway of Glynn County; and Katherine Karwacki of McIntosh County.