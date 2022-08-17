100 Black Men of Savannah Present “Broken Wings”

The 100 Black Men of Savannah will host our 2022 Presentation of the play “Broken Wings” on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the Ben Tucker theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. This play is part of the center’s Spotlight program. The play requires attendees to secure tickets via Eventbrite using the following link: brokenwings2022. eventbrite.com. Please note that these tickets are free of charge.

“We continue to attempt to offer young people in the Greater Savannah area opportunities for self-expression, and this play is just another extension of our goal. We want to showcase our student actors under the watchful eye of our playwright and director, Mr. Tim Wright. This play about young males within the system will be an eye-opening experience for the attendee. “says Harold Oglesby, President of the 100 Black Men of Savannah. “Mentoring young people and engaging them in meaningful activities can only aid in making our community stronger.”

We hope that the Savannah community embraces this performance and that we will be able to grow this component of our mentoring programs.

To learn more, visit www.100blackmensav.org.